Court disqualifies LP senatorial candidate in Anambra

The Labour Party senatorial candidate for Anambra central zone in the February 25 general election, Chief Victor Umeh, has been disqualified by a Federal High Court 1, sitting in Awka.

The Federal High Court 1, Awka presided over by Justice H. A. Nganjiwa, on Friday, disqualified Umeh on the grounds of noncompliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act.

In a three-hour judgment, Nganjiwa disqualified Umeh on the grounds of noncompliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act as it concerns his membership status in the party primary.

The court noted that there was no evidence that the resignation letter by Umeh to the leadership of the All Progressives Grand Alliance was actually received by the party.

The court said his name was still in the membership register of APGA as of September 30, 2022, when he contested the party’s primary.

It also said Umeh’s name was not in the membership register of the Labour Party as of June 3, 2022, the date of the primary of the LP.

The court, therefore, declared as null and void the publication of Umeh’s name as a candidate earlier by the Independent National Electoral Commission, as he failed to comply with the relevant provisions of the Electoral Act and the LP constitution.

The court, therefore, declared the publication null and void and of no effect.

The Court also issued an injunction restraining Umeh from parading himself as the Senatorial candidate of LP.

The injunction also prevented the LP from accepting or presenting Umeh as her candidate.





READ FROM ALSO NIGERIAN TRIBUNE