Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court, sitting in Abuja, on Thursday, dismissed a suit seeking an order compelling the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate former Governor of Zamfara, Abdulaziz Yari, for alleged misappropriation of N900 billion for lacking in merit.

Patriots for the Advancement of Peace and Social Development (PAPS) had, in an exparte application, through its Chairman, Dr Sani Shinkafi, had prayed the court to order the EFCC to act on the 15 petitions and commence an urgent investigation of the former governor.

Justice Abang, who dismissed the exparte application for lacking in merit, also held that the application was filed out of time.

Justice Abang said, in line with Order 34 Rule 4 of the Federal High Court Rules, applications such as the one by the applicant should be done within three months of receiving the reports and documents on which the plaintiff based his case.

The Judge maintained that in line with the rules, the court lacks jurisdiction to extend the time for hearing such a matter as it is statute-barred.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria Recorded Slight Reduction In COVID-19 Infections, Recoveries, Deaths Last Week

Nigeria recorded a slight reduction in the number of infections, recoveries and deaths last week, Tribune Online analysis shows.

This reduction doesn’t mean the country is close to flattening the curve of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ICYMI: Biden Sworn In As 46th US President

Joe Biden has been sworn in as the President of the United States. He did so at exactly 5:48 pm Nigerian time. Biden is the 46th president of the United States. The oath was administered by Justice John G. Roberts, Jr…

Court dismisses suit seeking EFCC’s probe of ex-Gov Yari for N900bn fraud

COVID-19 Vaccine To Arrive Nigeria End Of January — PTF

NATIONAL coordinator of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Dr Sani Aliyu, has said the nation is expected to receive its first batch of the COVID-19 vaccines by the end of this month.

Aliyu made the disclosure as a guest on ARISE News, on Sunday. Upon receipt of the vaccines, Aliyu said vaccination of the public, especially those that are vulnerable, the elderly…

Court dismisses suit seeking EFCC’s probe of ex-Gov Yari for N900bn fraud