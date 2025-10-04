Latest News

Court dismisses suit against Akpabio over Natasha’s suspension

Sunday Ejike
Natasha's suit against Akpabio, Natasha won't beg akpabio

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has dismissed a suit instituted against the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, challenging the legality of the six-month suspension handed to Senator Natasha Uduaghan-Apoti, representing Kogi Central over alleged misconduct.

The suit, which was instituted by one Ovavu Illiyasu and nine others, was thrown out by the trial judge, Justice James Omotosho on the grounds that the plaintiffs lacked locus standi (legal right) to file the matter before the court.

Marked FHC/ABJ/CS/654/2025, the suit challenged the validity of Natasha Uduaghan-Apoti’s suspension for various reasons.

Among other reliefs, the plaintiffs urged the court to void the suspension of Senator Natasha on the ground that their senatorial district would be shortchanged and called for her immediate recall.

They advanced several arguments to support their request for invalidation of the suspension, including the claim that the people of Kogi Central Senatorial District would be deprived of adequate representation in the Senate.

In his judgment on Friday, Justice Omotosho held that the ten plaintiffs had no locus standi to institute the action and subsequently dismissed the suit for lacking in merit.

 

