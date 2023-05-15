The Ogun State Election Petition Tribunal has dismissed petitions brought before it by the state chapters of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) and the Action People’s Party (APP) against the Governor of the State, Prince Dapo Abiodun and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The three-man panel headed by Justice Hamidu Kunaza, in its ruling on the application for the withdrawal of the petitions, said the petitions were dismissed for lacking in merit and forthwith dismissed in their entirety.

The Tribunal held that the political parties approached the Court sitting in Isabo separately, seeking to discontinue and withdraw the petitions filed before it.

Similarly, the tribunal also dismissed an attempt by the national leadership of the NNPP through its legal adviser for a change of counsel, representing the party at the governorship election petition tribunal.

The tribunal posited that no document had been filled before it by the National Working Committee of the party, informing the tribunal of the plan to change the counsel for the party at the tribunal

It will be recalled that the two parties, among others, have approached the tribunal challenging the victory of the state governor,Dapo Abiodun as the winner of the March 18th governorship election in the state .