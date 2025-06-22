Court dismisses lawsuit against Nigerian Baptist Convention

The Nigerian Baptist Convention has expressed satisfaction with the judgment issued by the Oyo State High Court, which dismissed a lawsuit filed by Emmanuel Oyewole Oyekan and four others against the Convention and its leadership.

Justice O.A. Adetujoye, presiding over Court 11 of the Oyo State High Court Complex in Ring Road, Ibadan, dismissed the case marked 1/710/2024. The lawsuit challenged the authority of the Convention and its President, Reverend (Dr) Israel Adelani Akanji, to derobe Oyekan and nine other pastors and to disfellowship Ajegunle Baptist Church.

The action, initiated in June 2024 by Oyekan, along with Reverend (Dr) C. D. Oluwabukola, Deacon I.O. Akanmu, Mrs. B.D. Oyewole, and Sister Olajoke Akinyemi, contested the Convention’s disciplinary actions as conveyed in a letter dated June 10, 2024.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE: West Africa’s intra-regional trade remains stuck at 10% — Tinubu

While the suit was pending, several members of Ajegunle Baptist Church and six pastors from its affiliated churches publicly distanced themselves from the plaintiffs, who led a breakaway group called the “New Glory Baptist Church.” As a result of this development, the Convention rescinded its decisions regarding the six pastors and the church.

The defendants, represented by the law firm of Chief Adeniyi Akintola (SAN) & Co., filed a statement of defense along with a preliminary objection questioning the court’s jurisdiction. This objection argued that the plaintiffs lacked the standing to sue, as they were no longer recognized members of the Convention after registering the “New Glory Baptist Church” as a separate legal entity with the Corporate Affairs Commission.

Arguments regarding the preliminary objection were heard on March 18, 2025. In a ruling delivered on Thursday, June 19, 2025, Justice Adetujoye upheld the objection and dismissed the case.

In response to the judgment, Seyon Idowu Koshoedo, Secretary of the Board of Trustees of the Nigerian Baptist Convention, issued a statement in Ibadan on Saturday titled “Justice Adetujoye Dismisses Oyekan’s Case Against Nigerian Baptist Convention.” He stated, “Thus, all controversies concerning Ajegunle Baptist Church have been resolved in favor of the Nigerian Baptist Convention.”