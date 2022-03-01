Court dismisses ex-Kano anti-corruption boss’s application seeking to stop his arrest

The Federal High Court sitting in Kano presided over by Justice G. Iyang has dismissed a case file by former Kano State Public Complaint and Anti Corruption Commission, Barrister Muhyi Magaji Rimin Gado, praying the court to restrain police from arresting and prosecuting him over the complaint of alleged forgery against him received from Kano State House of Assembly.

Justice Iyang further said her court lacks supervisory power over Kano State House of Assembly, stressing that Rimin Gado ought to have reached out to the Kano State High Court, not Federal High Court.

However, in her judgement on Tuesday, Justice Iyang maintained that the application filed by Muhuyi is incompetent, saying allegations of the violation of his fundamental right was a mere ancillary claim which doesn’t fall within the purview of fundamental rights.

The judge also upheld that for the court to determine fundamental rights violation, the claim of the applicant must be on the infringement of his fundamental rights.

She however dismissed the case for being incompetent.

