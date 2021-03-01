Justice Chuka Obiozor of a Federal High Court in Lagos has dismissed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s suit seeking to disqualify Senator Adetokunbo Abiru of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from continuing to represent Lagos East Senatorial District.

Justice Chuka, in a five-hour judgment, on Monday, upheld the argument canvassed by Abiru’s lawyer, Mr Kemi Pinheiro, SAN, that the PDP’s case was statute-barred.

The judge also disagreed with the PDP’s argument made through its counsel Mr Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa SAN, that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) cannot transfer a voter’s registration details.

Abiru won the last December 5 senatorial bye-election by a landslide, polling 89,204 votes against the PDP’s Ademola Gbadamosi, who polled 11,257 votes.

The APC chieftain has since been sworn into office.

Last week, the National Assembly and State House of Assembly Election Tribunal sitting in Ikeja, Lagos struck out a petition by the Allied Peoples’ Movement (APM) challenging the December 5, 2020 election victory of Senator Abiru.

The three-man panel chaired by Justice Bassey Ikpeme made the order after granting an application by the APM and its candidate Olusola Taiwo Moses Babatope to withdraw their petition.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ANALYSIS: One Year After Index Case, Nigeria Yet To Meet COVID-19 Testing Target

One year after Nigeria recorded its first COVID-19 index case, the country has not been able to meet its testing target.

On February 27, 2020, Nigeria’s first index case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Lagos. This was the first reported case in Sub-Saharan Africa. An Italian, who had just returned from Milan, Italy on the 25th of February 2020, was confirmed by the Virology Laboratory of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), and managed at the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) in Yaba, Lagos.Court dismisses disqualification suit against Senator Abiru

Inside Ibadan Bound Train From Lagos

The train started the 156.65 kilometres journey to Lagos at exactly 08:00hrs. The pace of its acceleration was minimal.

At about 25 minutes, the train slowed down at the uncompleted Omi-Adio terminal, a village on the Abeokuta/Ibadan expressway; it’s a stone throw from Apata in Ibadan. Conveyance of passengers from there and other terminals has not kickstarted as the terminals are still under construction and workers were found there.Court dismisses disqualification suit against Senator Abiru