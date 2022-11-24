Court dismisses case against Rev Fr Alia, Benue APC guber candidate

The Federal High Court sitting in Makurdi on Thursday evening dismissed the case instituted by one of the governorship aspirants of the All Progressives Congress in Benue State, Professor Terhemba Dhija against the Rev Fr Hycinth Alia.

The presiding judge, Justice Hassan Dikko who gave the judgement said that the case lack merit and is hereby struck out accordingly.

The Court held that INEC conducted a valid primary election on 27 and 28 June 2022.

The judge however said that the plaintiffs have the right to appeal

The governorship aspirant had proceeded to court challenging the primary election won by the Catholic priest, Rev Fr Hycinth Alia.

