Court discharges Lagos businessman of drug charges filed by NDLEA

A Federal High Court in Lagos has discharged and acquitted a businessman, Nnadi Kingsley Ikenna, of all drug-related charges filed against him by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The court, presided over by Justice Deinde Dipeolu, while delivering judgment in the case marked FHC/L/400c/2023, ruled that the prosecution failed to link Nnadi to the alleged offences.

The court described the NDLEA’s case as being built on conjured evidence, which cannot secure the conviction of the Lagos businessman.

It would be recalled that the businessman was arraigned in 2023 alongside one Oseni Raheem Babatunde Ayodeji, who later pleaded guilty and was convicted.

Nnadi, however, pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge of conspiracy and unlawful possession of 0.50 kilograms of cannabis sativa (marijuana).

Despite the NDLEA calling seven witnesses, including the co-defendant who admitted to the crime, the court found no credible link between Nnadi and the drug parcel.

The judge noted that “none of the prosecution witnesses convincingly connected the defendant to the alleged offence,” and that the prosecution failed to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt as required by law.

According to court records, the NDLEA had alleged that Nnadi conspired to procure one Sonuga Temitope to possess cannabis sativa, a narcotic drug.

However, during the trial, the co-defendant, Ayodeji, testified that he had no relationship or knowledge of Nnadi, directly contradicting the NDLEA’s conspiracy theory.

Similarly, other prosecution witnesses also failed to identify or link Nnadi to the parcel of drugs or any alleged illicit activity.

In his defence, Nnadi consistently denied the allegations. He told the court that during his arrest and interrogation, NDLEA officials claimed a parcel containing drugs was sent to him.

He responded that the parcel bore neither his name nor his phone number, and insisted that the only package he was expecting was his missing luggage.

His lawyer, Dennis Warri, submitted that the prosecution had failed to provide any solid evidence establishing guilt, urging the court to discharge and acquit his client.

Justice Dipeolu, after reviewing the testimonies and citing multiple legal authorities, agreed with the defence.

The judge said the evidence presented by the NDLEA was riddled with inconsistencies and lacked the credibility needed to convict.

“The prosecution’s evidence is full of conjecture and cannot be relied upon. There is no legal nexus between the defendant and the substance in question.

“The case against the second defendant is not proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

“The defendant is hereby discharged and acquitted of the two counts against him,” the judge declared.