Court directs El-rufai to reinstate 4,600 traders to Kasuwar barci market

Kaduna State high court presided over by Justice Edward Andow has asked the state Governor, Nasir El-rufai, to reinstate 4,600 shop owners back to Kasuwar barci and pay them compensation for demolishing their shops in 2017.

The plaintiffs had filed a suit before the High Court on May 9, 2017, when the state government gave 10 days’ notice to vacate their shops.

Dissatisfied by the action of the state government, the traders approached the courts to interpret the extent of the powers of the state government over the markets.

Back by proofs of ownership the aggrieved traders also want the court to interpret the action of the state government who hurriedly despite an injunction order for parties to maintain the status quo issued an obscure quit notice to the occupants of the market and went ahead to demolish their shops.

In his ruling, Justice Edward Andow ruled that the Kaduna State government breached the constitutional provision vesting the creation and operation of markets in the local govts by usurping and arrogating to itself the clear powers and function of the local governments.

Andow maintained the state government lacks the powers to do what it did, saying, “the state government should immediately reinstate the 4,600 shop owners back to their shops and pay adequate compensation to them for their losses.

Meanwhile, reacting to the judgement, the chairman of the shop owners, Abdullahi Maikano Kaya – Kaya praised the court for this heroic judgment, saying, the Judiciary still remains the last hope of the common.

He also said, “it is our prayer that Kaduna state government will respect this judgement by reinstating us back into the market and compensate us accordingly, especially because, many shop owners have died, some are just ideal while a few have relocated to other towns due to the demolition.”

