Court directs convicts to sweep, wash toilets, others for defaming Ganduje on Tiktok

Kano State Magistrate Court presided over by Aminu Muhammad Gabari on Monday ordered 20 lashes be administered on Mubarak Isa Muhammad and Nazifi Muhammad Bala for defaming the character of Kano State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje on their Tiktok social media accounts.

The court also ordered the duo to sweep and wash the toilets of Nomansland Magistrates Court premises for 30 days.

It will be recalled that the convicts pleaded guilty to a two-count charge of defamation and inciting public disturbance slammed against them.

The First Information Report indicated that the duo posted on their Tiktok account that Ganduje does not see a land without selling it and he sleep a lot.

Based on that, the prosecutor, Barrister Wada Ahmad Wada and Principal State Counsel, Kano State Ministry of Justice applied for a summary trial against the duo.

When the case resumed on Monday for judgement, Magistrate Gabari ordered the convicts to pay a fine of N10,000 each for defaming the character of Kano State Governor.

Magistrate Gabari also ordered them to pay another fine of N10,000 each for inciting public disturbance.

He then similarly administered non-custodial terms against the convicts.

Magistrate Gabari also ordered 20 lashes to be administered in the public against the convicts and including sweeping and washing toilets of Justice Aloma Mukthar Court Complex (Nomanland).

Consequently, he ordered the convicts to make a video on social media and tender an apology to Ganduje.