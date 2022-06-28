Court denies IPOB leader, Kanu bail

Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has again refused to grant bail to the self-acclaimed leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu on grounds that the application for his bail was a gross abuse of court process.

Kanu had, through his team of lawyers, headed by Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), in the last hearing of the matter applied for bail pending the determination of the treasonable felony charge the Federal Government preferred against him.

But, Justice Nyako, while ruling on the fresh bail application, on Tuesday, dismissed it for constituting an abuse of the court process.

Kanu, who is currently facing a seven-count charge, had equally challenged the revocation of the bail the court earlier granted to him in his fresh application.

He specifically urged the court to set aside the order it made on March 28, 2019, which not only issued a bench warrant for his arrest but also gave the Federal Government leave to try him in absentia.

The IPOB leader told the court that contrary to FG’s allegation that he jumped bail, he said he fled for his life after his home town at Afaraukwu Ibeku in Umuahia, Abia State, was invaded by soldiers, which he said led to the death of 28 persons.

Justice Nyako, after dismissing the bail application for the bail of the IPOB leader, advised that if the applicants feel aggrieved they can approach the Court of Appeal on the issue of bail.

The court then proceeded to the hearing of the matter properly.

