The Federal High Court in Benin City, Edo State, has declared Charity Iguodala Aiguobarueghian as the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) House of Representatives candidate for the Ovia Federal Constituency of Edo State.
This was as the court dismissed the suit instituted by Mr Edwin Omoregie challenging Aiguobarueghian’s nomination as the party’s candidate.
The presiding judge, Justice B. O. Quadri, also upheld as authentic the primary election result presented by Aiguobarueghian, leaving her candidacy for the House of Representatives intact.
The major issue for determination in Suit No. FHC/B/CS/68/2026 was whose name the party should submit to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the forthcoming general election.
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Omoregie claimed that he had won the Ovia primary and asked the court to compel the party to forward his name to the commission. The party and the commission were joined as the second and third defendants respectively.
Aiguobarueghian, the first defendant, defended both the conduct of the primary and its outcome. She maintained that the contest had been free, fair and credible, and that the result reflected the will of the people of Ovia. She urged the court to dismiss Omoregie’s claim.
In his ruling, Justice Quadri held that Omoregie had commenced proceedings outside the period prescribed by Section 285 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and that his originating summons was, therefore, statute-barred.
The judge also examined the rival results, rejected those tendered by Omoregie and accepted Aiguobarueghian’s as the authentic record of the primary. The court dismissed the suit in its entirety and directed each party to bear its own costs.
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