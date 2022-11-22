Court convicts 17 internet fraudsters in Oyo, Ogun

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has secured the conviction of 17 suspects for internet-related crimes in Oyo and Ogun states.

The suspects were arraigned at two different High Courts in Ibadan and Abeokuta respectively on a one-count charge.

Justices Bayo Taiwo, Ladoke Akintola, and Mohammed Owolabi of the State High Court, Ibadan, Oyo State, and Justice Mosunmola in their separate judgment sentenced the suspects to between two and nine months of community service, and one year in prison.

One of the suspects was ordered to pay the sum of $16, 671. 00USD in restitution and forfeit one white-coloured Toyota Venza car worth N7 million to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Other convicts were also ordered to restitute their victims and forfeit all items recovered from them to the government.

