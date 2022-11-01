Court convicts 13 suspects for cyber-related crimes in Oyo

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has secured convictions of 13 suspects for cyber-related crimes in Oyo state.

The suspects who were arraigned before Justices Olusola Adetujoye and Bayo Taiwo of the Oyo State High Court, Ibadan were picked up at different locations in the state

Twelve of the convicts were prosecuted before Justice Adetujoye on separate one-count charge each, and one before Justice Taiwo.

Upon their arraignments, they all pleaded “guilty” to the charges filed against them by the anti-graft agency.

Consequently, prosecution counsel, Oyelakin Oyediran, Sanusi Galadanchi, Samsudeen Bashir and Mabas Mabur reviewed the facts of the cases and urged the courts to convict and sentence the defendants accordingly.

A statement by the Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren said “the courts ordered that the convicts restitute their various victims and forfeit all items recovered from them to the Federal Government of Nigeria.”

