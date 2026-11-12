Court commits Faisal Maina to seven years’ imprisonment after re-arrest

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has ordered that Faisal, son of the ex-convict Abdulrasheed Maina, be committed to a correctional centre to serve his seven-year jail term following his recent re-arrest.

The trial judge, Justice James Omotosho, gave the order after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) filed an ex-parte motion, which was moved by its lawyer, M. K. Hussain.

Abdulrasheed was the former chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Taskforce Team. He was also convicted over a N2 billion money laundering charge and has since served his prison term.

Faisal was re-arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS) on 14 October and handed over to the EFCC after he jumped bail and failed to attend his trial about six years ago.

He was arraigned before a Federal High Court in Abuja in 2019 on a three-count charge of money laundering and failure to make full disclosure in an asset declaration form.

After Faisal took his plea on the charges preferred against him before Justice Okon Abang, who is now a Court of Appeal justice, the defendant jumped bail and avoided his trial, prompting Justice Abang to proceed with the trial in his absence.

Justice Abang delivered judgment on 7 October 2021, convicting and sentencing him to five years’ imprisonment on counts 1 and 3, and 14 years on count 2.

The judge ordered that all the counts should run concurrently and that Faisal should be arrested anywhere he was found and taken to a correctional centre to serve his jail term.

After his re-arrest, the EFCC filed the ex-parte motion seeking an order granting leave to the commission to apply for the order enforcing Justice Abang’s judgment delivered against Faisal on 7 October 2021.

It sought “an order issuing a warrant to commit the defendant/convict, Faisal Abdulrasheed Maina, to the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) or prison to enable him serve the jail sentence imposed on him by his lordship, Honourable Justice O.E Abang, pursuant to the judgment delivered on the 7th October, 2021 and the Court of Appeal judgment of the 24th November, 2022.

“An order of this honourable court directing that the defendant/convict serve the jail terms as ordered against him from the 14th October, 2026, being the day he was rearrested.”

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After Hussain moved the motion, Justice Omotosho granted it.

The judge, who gave the EFCC leave to apply for the order enforcing the judgment, issued a warrant to commit Faisal to the NCoS to enable him to serve the jail sentence imposed on him by the Federal High Court and Court of Appeal judgments, beginning from 14 October, when he was re-arrested.

Justice Omotosho said, in accordance with the Court of Appeal decision dated 24 November 2022, the sentence shall be three years’ imprisonment on count 1, seven years on count 2 and three years on count 3 respectively, which shall run concurrently from 14 October, being the date he was re-arrested.