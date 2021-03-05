Court cancels interim forfeiture order against Saraki’s Ikoyi properties

Justice Mohammed Liman of the Federal High Court in Lagos has set aside its interim forfeiture order made against the properties of former Senate President Bukola Saraki, located at 17 and 17A MacDonald Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Justice Liman held that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) failed to prove that the monies used to purchase the property were from the Kwara State government house account.

The anti-graft agency had sought to forfeit both properties to the Federal Government, on the allegation that they were acquired with funds Saraki diverted while he was Kwara State governor.

It obtained an interim forfeiture order for the properties on October 21, 2019.

The EFCC alleged that between 2003 and 2011, Saraki “withdrew over N12 billion cash from the account of the Kwara State Government and paid same into his accounts domiciled in Access and Zenith banks through one of his personal assistants, Abdul Adama, at different intervals.”

It said the ex-governor obtained a bank loan of N1.6 billion to buy the houses and later repaid the loan with money diverted from the state treasury.

But deciding the case, the judge held that the EFCC failed to discharge its burden to satisfy the court that the properties were proceeds of unlawful or illegal activity under the law.

Justice Liman also found that the EFCC had in its affidavit in support of its motion for final forfeiture stated that the properties sought to be forfeited were purchased with a personal loan Saraki obtained from Guaranty Trust Bank.

The court agreed with the submission of Saraki’s counsel Kehinde Ogunwumiju, SAN, that the burden of proof for final forfeiture is on the preponderance of evidence and that the Applicant failed to show that the monies used to purchase the property were from the Kwara State government house account.

The court observed that the evidence of transactions presented by the EFCC in support of its allegation, were in respect of transactions made after Saraki had purchased the property and the proceeds used for the purchase were legal i.e. loans.

In the final analysis, Justice Liman held that the applicant failed to prove its entitlement to the relief of final forfeiture of the respondent’s properties, accordingly dismissed the application and vacated the interim forfeiture order it made on October 21, 2019.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Cryptocurrency: Understanding The Craze, Threat

ON Friday, February 6, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) rocked the boat with a circular that inadvertently highlighted how popular cryptocurrency transactions have become among Nigerians in recent years, judging by…

ICYMI: Yoruba, Hausa Teachers Needed In US

The US Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria has announced that the services of Yoruba and Hausa teachers are needed in the United States. According to the Public Affairs Section of the US Mission Nigeria…

Controversy Over Man Who Jumped From 7th Floor Of 1004 During EFCC Raid

The police in Lagos State have begun investigations into the circumstances surrounding the alleged death of a man at 1004 Estate, Victoria Island, who allegedly jumped from the 7th floor of one of the buildings. The man was…

INEC Lists Five Challenges Ahead Of 2023 Elections

AS politicians step up horse-trading ahead of subsequent elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has listed five main areas of likely challenges…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…