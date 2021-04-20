Court bars FIFA, UEFA from taking steps against planned European Super League

World’s football governing body, FIFA and European football governing body, UEFA, cannot block the launch of a new European Super League, a Spanish court has ruled, Agence France Presse (AFP) reported.

A dozen leading European clubs have committed to forming a breakaway competition that they hope will rival the Champions League.

Both the world and European governing body have voiced their intention to take action against both clubs and players involved in any competition with potential suspensions or expulsions mooted.

But a preliminary ruling by a Spanish commercial court in Madrid on Tuesday states that neither FIFA or UEFA or any associated football body can take “any measure that prohibits, restricts, limits or conditions in any way” the launch of the league until the court has fully considered case.

The Premier League are “considering all actions” against the six English clubs – Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal – who intend to join the competition.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who met with the Premier League as well as The FA earlier on Tuesday, has vowed to use “a legislative bomb” to stop what he called a “anti-competitive” proposal.

It is understood Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has organised an emergency meeting of Premier League captains to discuss their own next step.

The proposal – which also involves the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus – has met with almost universal condemnation with supporter groups and football figures such as Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher all voicing strong criticism.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola also offered his disapproval describing the plans as “not sport”.

“A few hours before a statement was released they told me. No-one speaks clearly with more details about what they are going to create,” he said in a press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

“We are not the right people to answer these questions. We don’t have all the information with (club) presidents do. I support by club.

“Sport is not a sport when the relationship between effort and success does not exist. It is not a sport if you can’t lose. It’s not fair if a team fights to get to the top and success is only guaranteed for some clubs.”

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp expressed his own concerns on Monday evening.

“My feelings didn’t change. My opinion didn’t change,” he said ahead of the Premier League game with Leeds United. “I heard for the first time about it yesterday. I was trying to prepare for a difficult game.

“We got some information, not a lot. Most of the things in the newspapers. It’s a tough one. People are not happy with it, I can understand it.

“I can’t say a lot more because we were not involved in the process – not the players, not me – we didn’t know about it. We will have to wait how it develops.”

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, the first chairman of The Super League, has defended the venture insisting the clubs involved have proposed it to “save football”.

“We’re doing this to save football, which is in a critical moment,” he said on Spanish television on Monday night.

“The important clubs in England, Italy, and Spain must find a solution to a very bad situation that football is going through.

“The only way of making money from admissions is by making more competitive games that are more attractive, that fans around the world can see.”

