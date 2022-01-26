Court bars FG from direct funding of Police from Federation Account

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Wednesday barred the federal government from further making deductions from the Federation Account to fund the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) or any of its agencies not listed in the 1999 constitution for direct allocation.

The trial judge, Justice Ahmed Mohammed, in a judgment in a suit filed by the Rivers State government to challenge the unlawful deductions from the federation account, declared as illegal, unlawful and unconstitutional the direct allocations made so far by the federal government from the federation account to fund Nigeria Police Trust fund.

Justice Mohammed held that section 161 and section 162 of the 1999 Constitution were breached by the federal government in making a direct allocation to the Police Trust Fund from the Federation Account.

The Judge specifically held that section 162 of 1999 is clear and unambiguous to the effect that only the Federal, States and Local Governments shall be allocated funds directly from the Federation Account and added further that section 4 of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund Act 2019 relied upon by the federal government to justify the unlawful deductions from the Federation Account is inconsistent with section 162 of the 1999 Constitution which recognizes only the Federal, States and Local Governments.

While upholding that the suit, as filed by Rivers State against the unjust deduction succeeds, the Judge ordered that the fund belonging to Rivers State but used to fund Nigeria Police Trust fund by the federal government be refunded to the state.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services Rulers World

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

ICYMI: What North Will Not Accept About 2023 Presidency —Prof Mahuta, UDU Don And Kebbi Dev Foundation Chairman

He however declined to extend similar order of refund to the 35 remaining states of the federation on the ground that they were not parties in the suit and that the Rivers State, as the plaintiff in the matter did not file it on behalf of others.

The court then upheld the submissions of counsel to the plaintiff, Joseph Daudu (SAN) that where the provisions of the 1999 Constitution are clear and unambiguous, they must be given their ordinary meanings.

It also agreed with Daudu that the federal government was completely wrong in the interpretation given to section 4 of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund Act to the effect that the Nigerian Police was established for the federal government alone and as such, the funding is solely on the shoulder of the federal government.

Rivers State in a suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/511/2020, challenged the decision of the federal government allocating funds directly from the Federation Account to fund some of its agencies claiming that the decision violated section 162 of the 1999 Constitution.

The Rivers State government also claimed that by the federal government’s unlawful action, it has deprived it substantial revenue from the Federation Account and therefore prayed the court to nullify unlawful fund allocation from the Federation Account.

The Plaintiff also claimed that the levies imposed on companies operating in Nigeria by the federal government to be paid directly to the Nigeria Police Force Trust Fund instead of the Federation Account were also illegal, unlawful and unconstitutional because it has also deprived it of substantial revenue accruable to the state as taxes.

The Judge agreed with the plaintiff that under the relevant laws, such levies are supposed to be paid directly to the Federation Account and not to any federal government agencies.

Justice Mohammed said, “I have carefully perused the issues raised by the plaintiff and I agree that no other person or entity is permitted to benefit direct fund allocation from the Federation Account.

“Section 4 of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund Act 2019 relied upon by the defendant to make direct fund allocation from the Federation Account is untenable as it runs contrary to section 162 (3) of the 1999 Constitution which expressly stated that the federal government, state governments and local governments shall derive direct fund allocation from the Federation Account”.

The defendants in the matter are the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Accountant General of the Federation, Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission and Minister of Finance.

The AGF, in a preliminary objection, asked the court to decline jurisdiction in the matter on the ground that such a suit ought to be filed directly at the Supreme Court.

But Justice Mohammed however dismissed the preliminary objection on the ground that it was misplaced, absurd and meritorious.