Court awards N2.6bn against Kano govt over demolition

A Kano High Court has awarded N2.6 billion against the Kano State Government over the demolition of a property belonging to Tiamin Multi-Services Global Limited, owned by businessman Aminu Ahmad.

The court ruled that the demolition without prior notice was wrong and that the revocation of the Certificate of Occupancy was null and void.

The property, located along Court Road in Gyadi Gyadi, Tarauni Local Government Area, was demolished in 2019 by the state government under the administration of former Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

The court ordered the state government to pay N2.125 million in general damages, N500 million for its “uncouth, unwarranted, unlawful, and illegal conduct,” and N10 million as the cost of filing the case.

Reacting, Aminu Ahmad celebrated the victory with Muslim clerics and prayers, thanking Allah for the breakthrough.

He described the judgment as a victory for everyone who believes in truth and fairness, reaffirming his faith in the justice system.

“This victory is not just for me as a person but for everyone who believes in truth and fairness,” Ahmad said.

