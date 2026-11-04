Court affirms Olona as Oyo ADC chairman, nullifies Jimoh-led exco

Justice U.N. Agomoh of the Federal High Court sitting in Ibadan has affirmed Alhaji Yinka Olona as the legitimate chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Oyo State.

Justice Agomoh also declared the Afeez Adelowo Jimoh (Ona-Ara)-led interim executive committee, or executive-elect, of the party in the state illegal.

The ruling, delivered on Tuesday in suit number FHC/IB/CS/50/2026, followed a case filed by Alhaji Yinka Olona, Honourable Abiola Oluyemi and Mr Adebimpe Adelowo against Honourable Afeez Jimoh Adelowo, Barrister Saheed Oyebisi, the ADC, Prince Chinedo Idigo, Dr Bamifele Ajadi and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The court first dismissed all the preliminary objections raised in the matter.

It held that, by virtue of Section 223 of the Constitution of Nigeria, the four-year tenure of the state executive committee led by Alhaji Yinka Olona, the first plaintiff, was still subsisting.

It also held that, under Article 19 of the ADC Constitution, any action taken by a committee other than the plaintiffs’ committee was null and void.

The court declared the purported appointment of an interim executive committee by the third defendant unconstitutional.

It restrained INEC from recognising or attending to the purported interim state committee and granted a perpetual injunction restraining the first to fifth defendants from interfering with the activities of the plaintiffs.

The court further declared that the congress held on April 11, 2026, by the ADC working committee at Watershed Event Centre, Ibadan, was null and void and of no effect, having been conducted in violation of the party’s constitution.

It also nullified all purported congresses held across the 33 local government areas of Oyo State, as well as the one held at Watershed Event Centre, Ibadan, between April 9 and April 11, 2026.

The court further issued a perpetual injunction restraining Afeez Adelowo Jimoh (Ona-Ara) and his interim executive committee or executive-elect from parading themselves as such.