Court affirms Machina as APC senatorial candidate for Yobe North

A Federal High Court sitting in Damaturu, Yobe State, has affirmed Mr Bashir Machina, as the genuine candidate for the All Progressives Congress( APC) Yobe North Senatorial District.

Justice Fadima Aminu ruled on Wednesday that Bashir Sheriff Machina remained the APC authentic candidate for Yobe North Senatorial District.

To this end, Justice Aminu directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to accept and publish his name according to the electoral guidelines.

In her ruling, she further said Machina was duly and validly elected Yobe North senatorial candidate for APC thereby upholding the May 28 primary election of the Party that produced him.

Earlier, on September 25th she had reserved judgement on the case as a result of a heated argument between the two counsels for both the appellant and the defendant.

It would be recalled, Machina had emerged as the winner of the primary election supervised by INEC officials where the senate president, Ahmed Lawal did not participate because he was one of the presidential aspirants.

