A Federal High Court sitting in Jos has affirmed Senator Simon Lalong as the nominated candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Plateau South Senatorial District in the forthcoming general elections.

This was sequel to the suit instituted at the High Court by Senator Victor Lar, seeking an order for a fresh party primary election.

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In dismissing the suit, the Court rejected the relief sought by the Plaintiff, observing that the request for a fresh primary election presupposes that a primary election had indeed been conducted but that the Plaintiff was dissatisfied with its outcome.

The Court further held that the Plaintiff failed to establish the central fact in issue, thereby rendering the suit unmeritorious for want of proof.

The court stated that the plaintiff’s case collapses under the weight of its own internal contradictions.

Consequently, the Court dismissed the suit on its merits and directed all parties to bear their respective costs.