Court affirms Adefarati as APC candidate for Akoko South-East/South-West Fed Constituency

The Federal High Court sitting in Akure, Ondo State, has affirmed Honourable Adegboyega Adefarati as the duly nominated candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Akoko South-East/South-West Federal Constituency of Ondo State in the January 2027 general election.

The court dismissed a suit filed by Chief Victor Olusegun Ategbole, who challenged Adefarati’s emergence as the party’s candidate and asked the court to recognise him as the APC flagbearer for the constituency.

In a judgment delivered on Wednesday, Justice Toyin Adegoke held that Chief Ategbole failed to establish that he participated as an aspirant in the party’s primary election to determine its candidate for the election.

Justice Adegoke consequently struck out the suit, ruling that the plaintiff failed to provide sufficient grounds to sustain his claim against Adefarati’s nomination.

Ategbole had approached the court seeking recognition as the APC candidate for the federal constituency, but the court rejected his request after examining the arguments presented in the case.

Following the judgment, APC members in the state and the constituency, as well as Honourable Adefarati’s supporters, expressed excitement over the decision, with jubilation reportedly witnessed across the constituency.

The supporters described the judgment as a boost to Adefarati’s political ambition and the party’s preparations for the 2027 general election.