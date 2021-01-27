Court admits evidence against Naira Marley, adjourns till March 8, 11

Justice Nicholas Oweibo of a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has admitted more evidence against Azeez Fashola, the popular musician also known as Naira Marley over alleged conspiracy and credit card fraud.

It would be recalled that Naira Marley pleaded “not guilty” to the 11 counts filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

The EFCC had on February 28, 2020, through its second witness, Augustine Anosike, sought to tender in evidence a compact disc containing information, analysis and extractions from the defendant’s iPhone.

The defence counsel, Olalekan Ojo, SAN had objected to its admissibility, which was equally opposed to by the prosecution.

Delivering ruling today, Justice Oweibo dismissed the objection, noting that “the disk and investigation report includes some of the contents extracted from the iPhone which has already been admitted in evidence.”

The trial judge thus admitted the evidence as Exhibit F.

Thereafter, the prosecuting counsel, Bilikisu Buhari, informed the Court that the prosecution was ready to continue with the case as the witness was in court to continue with his testimony.

Akinwale Kole-Taiwo who appeared for the defence, however, appealed with the Court for an adjournment because, “the lead counsel, Olalekan Ojo, SAN was in Edo for another matter.”

Following the appeal, Justice Oweibo adjourned till March 8 and 11, 2021 for “continuation of hearing”.

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on 'e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime' on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…

