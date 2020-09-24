Court adjourns trial of TPMS Ex-Finance Director over alleged theft of €4m

Justice Mojisola Dada of a Special Offences Court presiding in Ikeja, has adjourned further trial of former Executive Director of Finance, Transport and Ports Management System (TPMS), Yushua Mohammed Ahmed till December 1.

The judge gave the adjournment after entertaining testimony from the prosecutor witness, a compliance officer with Keystone Bank, Folarin Idris.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, had on February 11, 2020, arraigned Yushua Mohammed Ahmed before the Special Offences Court on a four-count charge bordering on stealing to the tune of €3,808,870.00 (Three Million, Eight Hundred and Eight Thousand, Eight Hundred and Seventy Euro).

Among other charges, Ahmed is alleged to have, between 29th September 2010 and 26th October 2010, in Lagos, converted to his own use, the sum of €458,425.00 (Four Hundred and Fifty-eight Thousand, Four Hundred and Twenty -five Euros) belonging to the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

EFCC noted that the offence is contrary to Section 280 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State of Nigeria 2015.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against him by the Commission.

Led in evidence box by EFCC Counsel, Mr. U. U. Buhari, the Keystone Officer told court that the nature of his duties required him to work with security agencies to ensure that the bank comply with regulatory law in banking industry.

Mr. Folarin Idris noted that part of his duties is to provide details of account holder and any other documents required by security agencies to aid investigation of any crimes.

In his testimony, he affirmed to have produced the company statements of account and other details as required by EFCC in relating to the trial.

Subsequently, Buhari urged court to admit the documents as evidence in the trial.

However, the defendant counsel oppose the admissibility of the documents on the grounds that it does not comply with the evidence act.

In his ruling, Justice Dada admitted in evidence the company statements of account with Keystone Bank, Account Opening form, EFCC letter to Keystone Bank and the Bank response letter as exhibit.

The defendant, Yushua Mohammed Ahmed was brought to court from prison, (Nigerian Correctional Services) having failed to perfect his bail conditions as granted by court.

