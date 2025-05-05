Court adjourns suit filed by scavengers, beggars against Wike till May 29

The Federal High Court, Abuja has shifted hearing of a suit filed by some vulnerable residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), including scavengers, beggars, and petty traders, among others, against the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, to May 29, 2025.

Justice James Omotosho adjourned the matter on Monday, after plaintiffs’ counsel, Adamu Mahmood sought an extension of time to file a further affidavit in response to a counter-affidavit served on him.

The aggrieved residents sued the FCT Minster, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, among others, demanding N500 million in damages over an alleged breach of their fundamental rights.

A defendant, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), in its counter affidavit deposed to by Goodness Akomolafe and filed on April 15, denied all the allegations, insisting that, it had not violated the applicant’s fundamental human rights in any way.

The Department of State Service (DSS), another defendant, also denied allegations by the plaintiff, urging the court to dismiss the suit.

The suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1749/3024 was filed before Justice Omotosho on behalf of the vulnerable residents by

a legal practitioner, Abba Hikima has Wike, IGP, DSS Director-General, NSCDC, the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), and Federal Government of Nigeria as 1st to 6th respondents respectively in his bid to stop their alleged arbitrary arrest on Abuja streets.

He is praying for an order awarding the sum of N500 million as general and exemplary damages for the violation of the fundamental rights of the affected citizens.

He prayed the court to declare that “the arbitrary arrest, detention without charges, harassment and extortion of homeless persons, scavengers, petty traders, beggars and other vulnerable Nigerians resident in the FCT, constitute a violation of their fundamental rights.

The rights, they said, are guaranteed under Sections 34, 35, 41, and 42 of the Constitution of Nigeria 1999 (as altered).

He is, therefore, seeking “an order directing the respondents to issue a public apology to the affected individuals and Nigerian citizens at large for the inhumane, arbitrary and unconstitutional treatment meted on them pursuant to the directive of the 1st respondent (Wike) dated the 22nd October, 2024.

“An order mandating the respondents to set in motion and implement immediate policies and reforms, including public education for the realisation of the fundamental human rights of vulnerable Nigerians residing in Nigeria.”

Hikima averred that on November 12, 2024, at about 11 pm, on the Ahmadu Bello Way in Abuja, he sighted a motorcade of joint task force security operatives and enforcement officers, including personnel of the military and police arresting numerous individuals perceived as homeless persons, scavengers and beggars.

He alleged that those arrested include hawkers of goods such as ice cream, sweets, and biscuits; petty traders conducting lawful businesses along the roadside, and persons dressed in ways reflecting their economic hardship or appearing homeless.

According to him, the individuals were forcefully apprehended, verbally harassed, and subjected to physical threats in full view of all passersby, thereby creating an atmosphere of fear and intimidation, saying that, he felt devastated as a human rights lawyer.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE