Court adjourns Nnamdi Kanu’s trial till January 2022

The trial of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, was on Thursday adjourned till January 18, 2022 after his lawyers approached the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court for an abridgement of time.

Justice Binta Nyako agreed to shift other cases slated for January 18 to accommodate the trial which would last till January 19 and 20.

Justice Nyako ordered the Department of State Services (DSS) to allow Kanu to practice his faith, change his clothes and be given the maximum possible comfort in the detention facility.

Details later…