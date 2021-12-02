Court adjourns Nnamdi Kanu’s trial till January 2022

Latest NewsTop News
By Tribune Online

The trial of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, was on Thursday adjourned till January 18, 2022 after his lawyers approached the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court for an abridgement of time.

Justice Binta Nyako agreed to shift other cases slated for January 18 to accommodate the trial which would last till January 19 and 20.

Justice Nyako ordered the Department of State Services (DSS) to allow Kanu to practice his faith, change his clothes and be given the maximum possible comfort in the detention facility.

Details later…

You might also like
Latest News

Akeredolu, Sanwo-Olu identify women as important ingredient to peace, development

Latest News

Again, 11 killed, scores missing as herdsmen attack Taraba community

Latest News

Sokoto govt inaugurates advanced diagnostic centre, as Okowa, Sultan praise Tambuwal

Latest News

MultiChoice announces physical auditions for Nigerian Idol Season 7

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More