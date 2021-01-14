Court adjourns Modakeke chieftaincy tussle case till February 18 for definite hearing

Osun State High Court sitting in Modakeke, Osun State on Thursday adjourned the hearing into Modakeke chieftaincy tussle till February 18, 2021, for definite hearing.

Five members of different royal families – Prince Oyediran Ige, Prince Olawale Basiru, Prince Akinsanya Azeez, Prince Ajani Suleiman and Prince Adedokun Adegboye – who are the plaintiffs had in 2018 dragged Osun State government to court over the selection process of the current Ogunsua of Modakeke, Oba Moses Oladejo Oyediran.

Others joined in the suit as co-defendants include the Balogun ruling house; the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi; Chief Moses Oladejo, President, Modakeke Progressives Union, Mr Rufus Odegbemi and the Osun State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice.

When the matter came up for hearing, counsel to the plaintiff, Barrister Dapo Adekunle applied to the court to begin the hearing of the matter.

The hearing of the case, however, suffered a set back when a Principal State Counsel, M.R Faremi holding brief for Barrister Muyiwa Ogunleye for the 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th defendants prayed for short adjournment on the ground that the substantial counsel is indisposed presently and that he just got the case file today.

Similarly, Dokun Odemuyiwa holding brief for counsel to the 5th and 7th defendants, Barrister Goke Akinrotimi announced the absence of the Balogun ruling house and applied for an adjournment.

The presiding judge, Justice L.A Adegoke granted the application of the defendants’ counsel and adjourned the matter till February 18, 2021, for definite hearing.

Speaking after the court proceeding, counsel to the plaintiffs, Adekunle said the case has started since 2018 and that “today is the first day of the hearing. We have been doing preliminaries and filing of papers in the past and we are fine with the ruling of the judge on definite hearing.”

