Court adjourns Maharaj Ji’s defamation suit against clergyman, firm till July

At the hearing of the case, which came up at Court 18 on Thursday, the presiding judge, Justice J.O.S. Oyediran, documented the appearances of the parties involved in the suit and also noted the absence of the first defendant, Prophet Ojo.

During the court proceedings, Justice Oyediran said the court could have given the parties involved in the case a chance to argue their points in support of or against the suit. However, due to the unavailability of the notice of service served on the first defendant, Amos Ojo, by the court bailiff, the case will be argued further on the adjourned date.

The judge, who expressed displeasure at the delay tactics used by the defendants to stall the case, directed that upon the resumption of the matter on 7th July, a Case Management Conference (CMC) should follow.

Addressing journalists after the court sitting, Maharaj Ji’s counsel, Barrister Olasehinde Obisesan, stated that the court bailiff would be re-mobilised before the adjourned date to serve the first defendant, and a copy of the notice of service would be filed along with other documents ahead of the CMC.

Meanwhile, devotees of the Living Perfect Master, Satguru Maharaj Ji, have advised Prophet Ojo, Mr Oyeleye Oladele, and his publishing firm, Ee-nuel Global Information Limited, to come forward in the open and tell the truth about their alleged conspiracy against Maharaj Ji or face the consequences of defamation of character under the law.

As at the time of filing this report, a separate criminal hearing of the defamation of character suit filed by Satguru Maharaj Ji against Prophet Amos Ojo and Mr Gbenga Dan Asabe is ongoing at Magistrate Court 7, sitting at Iyaganku in Ibadan, with the next hearing of the case slated for 31st July 2025.

Satguru Maharaj Ji’s counsel, Barrister Olasehinde Obisesan, stressed that the duo of Ojo and Oladele used media publications to claim that Maharaj Ji is selling human body parts and using human blood for money ritual purposes.

He further stated that they conspired to commit a felony against Maharaj Ji by publishing a defamatory story, which is punishable under Section 516 of the Criminal Code, Cap 38 Vol. II, Laws of Oyo State of Nigeria, 2000.

“The accused conspired to commit a felony against Maharaj Ji by publishing a defamatory story, which is punishable under Section 516 of the Criminal Code, Cap 38 Vol. II, Laws of Oyo State of Nigeria, 2000.

“They used a magazine produced by his media company, known as Ee-nuel Global Information Limited, to publish the defamatory article.”

