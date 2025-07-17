Court adjourns hearing of suit seeking to sack Rivers sole administrator

Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has adjourned till October 20 for hearing in the suit filed by an Abuja-based lawyer, Johnmary Jideobi, challenging the appointment of Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas as the Sole Administrator of Rivers State.

Jideobi’s suit, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/572/2025, has President Bola Tinubu as the 1st defendant, while Vice Admiral Ibas (Rtd), the Attorney-General of the Federation, and the Attorneys-General of the 36 states are listed as the 2nd to 39th defendants.

When the matter came up on Thursday, the court struck out the names of 35 state Attorney Generals who are listed as defendants in the suit following an application for discontinuance filed by the plaintiff, through his counsel, Chimezie Enuka.

Plaintiff’s counsel told the court that he was unable to file a reply on points of law to the counter affidavits of the four remaining defendants on time, adding that he filed the process Thursday morning and defendants were not served, neither is any copy of the process in the file of the court.

In view of the development, the court adjourned till October 20 for hearing in the suit, wherein the plaintiff seeks the removal of Vice Admiral Ibok Ette Ibas (Rtd), as Sole Administrator of Rivers State.

In the suit, Jideobi is requesting the court to set aside “all actions and decisions” made by Ibas as the Sole Administrator of Rivers State, arguing that his appointment is unconstitutional, null, and void.

He is also asking for a perpetual injunction restraining President Tinubu from removing or suspending any elected Governor or Deputy Governor of a state, as well as from appointing any Sole Administrator in any state.

The plaintiff’s counsel contends that the President has no constitutional authority to interfere with the tenure of a duly elected Governor and Deputy Governor and that the appointment of a Sole Administrator like Ibas is not provided for in the Constitution of Nigeria.

In his affidavit, Jideobi maintains that while President Tinubu has the constitutional power to declare a state of emergency, he does not have the authority to remove or suspend elected officials. He asserts that Nigeria practices federalism, and no Governor or Deputy Governor is an appointee of the President.

He also expressed concern that, if the court does not intervene, the removal of duly elected Governors and Deputy Governors could become a regular practice, leading to anarchy.

