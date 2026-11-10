Court adjourns forfeiture case of properties linked to Sylva till Feb 2027

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Tuesday adjourned a forfeiture case filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against nine properties linked to former Governor Timipre Sylva of Bayelsa State until February 23, 2027, for a report of compliance.

The matter, which was the fourth on the day’s cause list, could not proceed because the trial judge, Justice Obiora Egwuatu, was on another official engagement.

The case was consequently fixed for February 23, 2027, for a report of compliance by the EFCC on the orders made following the interim order for forfeiture of the properties to the Federal Government.

The judge had, on April 24, ordered the temporary forfeiture of the nine properties linked to Sylva, who is also a former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, to the Federal Government.

The judge made the order after Oluwaleke Atolagbe moved an ex-parte motion, marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/607/2026, to that effect.

Justice Egwuatu also granted the EFCC’s request for the publication of the order in any two national newspapers within seven days from the date of receipt of the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the order, for interested person(s) to show cause within 14 days why a final order of forfeiture should not be made.

The affected assets are located across high-brow areas in Abuja.

When the case came up on May 25 for a report of compliance, Benson Ibezim appeared for properties listed in the EFCC’s schedule as 1 and 9.

The properties are four blocks of terraces at Dakibiyu and a two-block building at Garki, currently occupied by the National Information Technology Development Agency.

Alex Ejiesieme, SAN, represented parties seeking to show cause with respect to properties listed as 2 and 5 (a duplex with a penthouse and office complex at Maitama and eight units of one-bedroom flats at No. 8, Misratah Street, Wuse II, Abuja).

Ajayi Olowo, for his part, appeared for a property listed as 7 (two blocks with 12 units of flats at Thaba Tseka Crescent, Wuse II) in the schedule, while Emmanuella Imonikeh represented the 3rd property listed as “one standalone duplex at Palm Springs Estate, Mpape.”

Atolagbe then informed the court that although about six parties had filed their affidavits to show cause in respect of the properties, no party had indicated interest in the three remaining properties in the schedule.

The properties yet to be claimed include numbers 4, 6, and 8 in the schedule. They comprise a block of flats with 10 units at Wuse Zone 4; a block of flats with six units at No. 1, Mubi Close; and one standalone duplex at No. 18, Nile Lake, Plot 1271, Maitama, respectively.

The EFCC’s lawyer, therefore, informed the court that a motion on notice seeking the final forfeiture of the three properties to the Federal Government had been filed on May 22, since no one had shown cause why the assets should not be permanently forfeited.

The judge, however, said that the motion was not in the court file, and when Atolagbe was asked if the parties who had shown cause had been served, he said only one of the parties had been served.

The lawyer said the commission had complied with the earlier order of the court by publishing the enrolled order in Tribune and one other newspaper.

He, however, said he was yet to file an affidavit of compliance, and Justice Egwuatu directed Atolagbe to publish the motion on notice seeking final forfeiture of the three properties in the same manner the enrolled order was published.

He also ordered him to serve the parties who were yet to be served and file his report of compliance on the earlier interim order in the interest of a fair hearing.

The judge, who ordered the lawyer to also respond to the processes filed by the interested parties, adjourned the matter for a report of compliance.