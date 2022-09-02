 Court acquits ex-Plateau governor, Jang of alleged N6.3bn fraud charges

Plateau State High Court presided over by Justice Christy Dabup has discharged and acquitted the former Governor of Plateau State, Senator Jonah Jang of all the 17 count charges bordering on money laundering and misappropriation of funds to the tune of N6.3 billion.

This is just as the former governor described his four-year trial by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as mere persecution and not prosecution.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC) had alleged that Jang who governed Plateau State between 2007 and 2015, alongside a former cashier in the Office of the Secretary to the Plateau State Government, Yusuf Pam, in March 2018, misappropriated the sum of N6.3 billion

Delivering judgement on the case on Friday, Justice Dabup said the EFCC cannot prove its case of misappropriation, diversion and public funds entrusted to the former Governor of Plateau State.

The court, however, quashed all the 17-count charges labelled against the former Governor and the former cashier that the case instituted against them lack merit and hereby dismissed and acquitted of the charges.

The defendant’s counsels, Mike Ozekhome (SAN) and S. Oyewole applauded the court for the delivery of judgment on the evidence of the EFCC the court cannot prove to them and the court is been mindful of the charges.

In his reaction to the judgement, Senator Jang described his four years trail by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as mere persecution and not prosecution.

The former governor in a statement shortly after he was discharged and acquitted pointed out that he had known from the onset that leadership was not an easy task but stepped out to make a difference, having been a military administrator in two states adding that the benevolence of the Plateau people and the grace of God made him the Governor of Plateau State from 2007-2015.

He narrated that his previous experience as a Military Administrator and the driving force which was to leave a mark on the plateau as in previous assignments never changed.

“It was with this zeal and drive that we implemented the 10-point Agenda anchored on a 3-Pillar policy to deliver the dividends of democracy for our dear state. Our desire to open up the state through infrastructural development was audible to the deaf and visible to the blind. This we were able to achieve with the meagre resources that accrued to the State at the time, in addition to the IGR raised in the state.”

The former governor narrated that his administration’s record speaks for itself as the state is dotted with developmental strides that affect the economy of the state and the daily livelihoods of the people.

“Our primary role as a government was to provide security of lives, property and welfare through the provision of services for our people. We had done that to the best of our abilities via prudent management of the resources available to us, such that the average Plateau citizen could eke a living for himself.

“It is, however unfortunate that people whom I will best describe, for now, as the champions of retrogression and enablers of hardship for our people, came after us with bogus and fictitious claims of mismanagement. Thereby necessitating a protracted judicial journey of over 4 years, trying to prove our innocence in the courts.

“Because I knew that I was not guilty of the charges preferred against me, I saw the process as mere persecution and not a prosecution. Nigerians are witnesses to the fact that the current administration at all levels has spent more time passing the buck of their failure to the previous administration than they have given attention to governance. Little wonder, almost eight years after, it will seem that our achievements stand tall while the present Government has little or nothing to show for the goodwill that it enjoyed.





“In the course of this travail, I spent over a week in EFCC detention and another 10 days in the Jos Custodial Centre (prison). Those times we spent there, gave us another perspective on life and I count it a blessing because it has all ended today with this loud and clear vindication by the courts. The tortuous journey leading to my vindication today has only strengthened me to stand more on the path of truth and continue to work assiduously with well-meaning Plateau people and Nigerians for the good of our dear state, Plateau and the nation at large,” he said.

The former governor said he hold no grudge against anyone and considered what he had gone through as the price to pay for choosing the path of leadership.

“I give God the glory for bringing me through and I call on all Plateau sons and daughters, including people of goodwill on the plateau not to wish our leaders bad. Let us close ranks and speak with one voice so that Plateau will emerge out of its current state to take its rightful place of pride as the envy of other states.”

