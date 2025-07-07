Courier services not aiding drug trafficking — NIPOST

The Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) has refuted allegations linking it to claims that courier services in Nigeria are aiding the trafficking of hard drugs since President Bola Ahmed Tinubu assumed office.

In a statement signed by Franklin Alao, Director of Corporate Communications, NIPOST described as categorically false a headline published by an online news platform.

The agency expressed disappointment over what it called a misleading and sensational report, insisting that it has never issued any statement attributing drug trafficking activities to the administration of President Tinubu or confirming such allegations.

“While we respect the role of the media in promoting accountability, the dissemination of sensational and inaccurate information, particularly in matters of national security, risks eroding public trust and undermining the collaborative work being done to sanitise the courier and logistics sector,” NIPOST said.

Reiterating its zero-tolerance stance on the use of postal and courier channels for illegal activities, the postal regulator outlined ongoing measures to strengthen oversight in the industry.

These include the revalidation of courier operator licenses, mandatory Know-Your-Customer (KYC) compliance, regular audits, and closer collaboration with security agencies such as the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Nigeria Police Force, and the Nigerian Customs Service.

NIPOST also revealed plans to deploy a Digital Postcode and Parcel Identification System to ensure full traceability of parcels from sender to recipient, curbing the anonymity often exploited by traffickers.

“The Nigerian Postal Service is fully committed to restoring the integrity of Nigeria’s courier and logistics industry. Any operator found to be involved in criminal activity will face immediate sanctions, including license suspension or revocation, and be prosecuted,” the statement added.

NIPOST urged the public to patronise only licensed courier services and report any suspicious activity, while appealing to the media to verify reports before publication to avoid misleading the public.

