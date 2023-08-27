AS Osun State clocks 32 years today, a publishing outfit, The Erudio Alphabet Company, is set to release an epochal book on its evolution.

Titled ‘Courage & Character: The Definitive History of Osun State’, the 460-page coffee table book recounts the history of the struggle of the people for their state till military president Gen Ibrahim Babangida acceded in 1991. The book covers the activities of the various administrations, concluding with that of Rauf Aregbesola.

There are sections on the governments of Col Leo Ajiborisha, Senator Isiaka Adeleke, and the military interregnum featuring Colonel Abel Akale, Navy Captain Anthony Udofia, Lt Col Anthony Obi, Col Theophilus Olufemi Bamigboye. The administration of Chief Bisi Akande brought back the civilians. Courage and Character extensively documents the government of Olagunsoye Oyinlola and Rauf Aregbesola.

The book is dedicated to “The Omoluabi of Osun”, described as “brave hearts, unrelentingly optimistic, and flinty in their determination” and “to the abiding memory of the first executive governor of Osun State, Senator Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke”.

‘Courage & Character’ is Volume One of the Osun Trilogy. It offers a rich narrative in four parts. President Muhammadu Buhari wrote the foreword, and ex-governor Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola authored the preface.

Sections include the story of Abdulsalami Agbaje, an Ibadan high chief, described as “the unlikely catalyst” for creating the Oshun Division following a gang-up by the Ibadan nobility in the 1940s. There are accounts of the struggle, the creation of the state, and the highlights of each state administrator or governor from 1991 to 2018.

According to The CEO of Erudio Alphabet, Temitope Lakisokun, “the Osun story is essentially about a people’s rejection of subjugation and oppression; their quest for independence and sovereignty, and the struggle for survival and relevance.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

‘We want to go back to school’: Untold story of out-of-school kids in Ibadan

One of the kids who spoke to our reporter, Saheed Abiodun, ran away from home to look for succour…





Mali, Burkina Faso deploy warplanes to Niger Republic, meet on response to ECOWAS military threat

AMID mounting pressure by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to restore civilian rule in the Niger Republic, Burkina Faso…

FG appoints 11 new CMDs for federal medical facilities

Federal Government has appointed 11 new Medical Directors for the Federal Government established Medical Facilities…

#BBNaijaAllStars: Biggie pulls another twist, introduces 4 new housemates

During the Sunday live eviction show of BBNaija, host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu unveiled a new twist…

Employment racketeering at FCC

IF there was any scintilla of doubt that the civil/public service in the country is a cesspit of corruption, the recent scandalous revelations…

Messi becomes most decorated footballer after winning record 44 titles

Following his Leagues Cup title wins with Inter Miami, Argentina captain and World Cup winner, Lionel Messi…