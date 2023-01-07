Couple’s murder: We”re still investigating the case – Police

The Ogun State Police Command,on Saturday, said full investigation has commenced in connection with the murder of Mr. Kehinde and Mrs Bukunola Fatinoye, who were gruesomely killed by suspected assailants on New Year day in Abeokuta

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the police would address the press on the matter at the appropriate time.

“Well, we will brief the press at our appropriate time. We are still on our investigation. And when we reached the level we want in our investigation, we will brief the press,” Oyeyemi said.

However, unconfirmed information had it that the prime suspect in the case, identified as Lekan Adekanmbi, had escaped from Police net.

Adekanmbi,said to be the driver of late Mrs. Fatinoye was identified to be among those who sent the couple and their only surviving son to early graves.

Sunday Tribune had it that the suspect was arrested and taken into Police custody at Ibara Divisional Police Headquarters for interrogation.

He was reported to have collapsed in the course of the interrogation which prompted the Police to take him to Police Hospital , at Oke-Ilewo area of Abeokuta.

Unconfirmed reported had it that the suspect informed the medics that he want to answer the call of nature and from there escaped.

His whereabouts was unknown as there was an information that the Police had declared him wanted in a subtle manner.

Meanwhile, Tribune Online gathered that the DPO in charge of the Ibara Station had been removed.