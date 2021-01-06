Couple, one other abducted in Ondo

Three persons including a couple were reportedly kidnapped at Uso community in Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State on Tuesday evening.

While the couple who were travelling along the route were stopped and abducted by the gunmen suspected to be kidnappers, one other person, a resident of Uso community, Olatunbosun Johnson, was kidnapped in a farm within the community.

It was gathered that the couple were travelling with their three children when the hoodlums stopped them and whisked the couple away leaving their children behind.

According to a source, the gunmen locked the doors of the car before dragging the husband and wife into the forest while their underage children reported the case at the police station.

However, it was learnt that Johnson was abducted with one other person on Sunday while they were in search of sand to fill a building.

A family source said Johnson who went with four other persons was unlucky as he was abducted with the Hausa man who was hired for a menial job, but others were lucky to escape being kidnapped.

He disclosed that the incident was reported to the police while a team of Amotekun Corps, Police and the military combed the forest in the area with success.

He disclosed that one Muhammed Aliu was arrested in the bush and handed over to the police who have been investigating the suspect.

He said “the Hausa man was released and the kidnappers demanded N5million as ransom from the family but the kidnappers made u-turn on Tuesday evening after the family said the N5million is ready, demanding for N10m ransom.

“We pleaded with them but they remained adamant, threatened to kill the young man if the family failed to produce N10m ransom within 24 hours.”

He, however, said the 35-year-old Johnson whereabouts remained unknown while his abductors maintained that he would not be released until the family produce N10million ransom to secure his freedom.

Confirming the development, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr Tee Leo Ikoro, said men from the state police command had been combing the area to ensure the release of the victims.

He confirmed that the couple were abducted on Tuesday while their abductors left their children behind but said the state command swung into action immediately the kidnap case was reported.

He also said the police and other sister agencies have been combing the forest to secure the release of Johnson with a pledge to bring him back home unhurt and bring the perpetrators to book.

