Taiwo Amodu – Abuja

Former Aviation Minister and Director of Special Projects and New Media of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of All Progressives Congress (APC), Femi Fani-Kayode, has said he regretted his action, which led to his invitation and interrogation by the Department of State Services (DSS).

Fani Kayode expressed his apology on Monday at a media briefing shortly after his release by the DSS.

Nigerian Tribune checks revealed that the former Aviation Minister had tweeted at the weekend on his verified Twitter account that he had it on good authority that the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, had a meeting with certain military generals in Abuja.

“Is this meeting part of the wider agenda to disrupt the elections, destabilise the country, set us on fire, incite chaos and violence, provoke a coup d’etat and establish a new and unconstitutional order in our beloved country under the auspices of knowing that he has no chance of winning the election?

“Is Atiku now working with some cabal members, a handful of treacherous and unpatriotic technocrats at CBN and in the private sector and rogue elements in the ‘deep state’ to effect this demonic hidden agenda?”

The former Aviation Minister, who shared his encounter with the officials of the DSS with newsmen, said they were polite and professionally conducted themselves but declared that the few hours he spent at the DSS office were agonising and traumatic.

Asked by newsmen if he believed he was not circumspect in his controversial tweet, the APC Director of Special Projects and New Media admitted that his tweet was a mistake. But he insisted that he wanted the PDP presidential candidate investigated.

“On the issue of circumspection, when you are at the war front, your decision gets jaundiced by the tugs of war.

We are at the war front. Sometimes you say the wrong things or make the right pronouncements at the wrong time. We all make mistakes because no one is infallible. My intention was not to say that the APC PCC or our candidate believes a coup was in the offing.





“It was because Atiku’s name was mentioned, and I know him and what he can do. But I have learnt from my mistakes .”

In his contribution to the media session, Director, Media and Publicity, APC PCC, said the Campaign Council would continue to monitor the development since Fani Kayode could still be invited again by the DSS.

“We are watching development as it unfolds. He could be invited again since the DSS said they will continue investigating.”