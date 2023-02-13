The Department of State Services (DSS) on Monday confirmed that the the Director of New Media for the APC presidential campaign council, Femi Fani-kayode was with the Service.

This is contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja in response to the enquires on the whereabouts of the chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The statement explained that Fani-Kayode’s presence at the DSS headquarters was in response to the invitation extended to him by the Service.

Fani-Kayode had alleged that the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar was working towards military takeover of civilian government, the allegation which had been debunked by the military and Atiku Abubakar respectively.

Consequently, Alhaji Atiku called on the nation’s security forces to quiz Fani-Kayode over what he described as false accusation.

