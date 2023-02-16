By: Taoheed Adegbite

Femi Fani-Kayode, former minister of aviation and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday, revealed that he has been ordered to report to the Department of State Services (DSS) every day for alleging a coup d’état.

Fani-Kayode, who is the Director of new media of the APC presidential campaign council is being interrogated by the DSS over his comment, alleging that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was holding a secret meeting with Army generals.

The APC had earlier been invited and interrogated on Monday by the DSS but granted an administrative bail.

However, in a Twitter post through his personal handle on Wednesday, the former minister, while describing the interrogations as challenging and gruelling, disclosed that he reported to the Service again on Wednesday and has been ordered to report daily.

“Reported to DSS again today. Just got back. I was there for hours of intensive interrogation. It was challenging & gruelling. I have been ordered to report there EVERY day. I will comply.

“No fear! The Lord is with us! He is a man of war & MIGHTY in battle! Who can resist Him?,” Fani-Kayode tweeted.

