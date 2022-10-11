Countries with the least number of public holidays in the world

With over 190 countries in the world, it is expected that there are differences and similarities in each nation’s affairs and one significant aspect of difference in the running of the nations of the world is the number of public holidays celebrated. While some countries enjoy a wide range of public holidays others do not.

Countries celebrate national holidays for different reasons including religious observances, national days, remembrance days or days to commemorate some other special historical event unique to a certain state, country, or region.

Discussed in this article are 10 countries with the least number of public or national holidays in the world.

1. Switzerland

Switzerland, a mountainous Central European country, home to numerous lakes, villages and the high peaks of the Alps is top on the list of countries with the least number of public holiday.

It has a total number of 7-15 public holidays depending on the canton/region.

With the exception of Ascension Day on 26th of May, the Swiss National Day on the 1st of August, Christmas and New Year’s Day, each canton in Switzerland sets their public holidays separately.

Some cantons such as Fribourg or Lucerne offer fifteen days, while others, such as Vaud or Valais, offer only seven.

In general, public holidays revolve around Christian holidays, but there are also canton-specific festivals observed, too.

2. Mexico

Mexico, officially the United Mexican States, is a country in the southern portion of North America.

It is bordered to the north by the United States; to the south and west by the Pacific Ocean; to the southeast by Guatemala, Belize, and the Caribbean Sea; and to the east by the Gulf of Mexico.

Mexico has a total number of 8 official public holidays.

Mexico offers statutory holidays, civic holidays and festivities, but only the former are recognised officially as public holidays.





Statutory holidays include Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, as well as Mexican celebrations like Benito Juárez’s birthday on 21st of March and Revolution Day on 20th of November.

3. Ecuador

Ecuador is a country straddling the equator on South America’s west coast. Its diverse landscape encompasses Amazon jungle, Andean highlands and the wildlife-rich Galápagos Islands.

In the Andean foothills at an elevation of 2,850m, Quito, the capital, is known for its largely intact Spanish colonial center, with decorated 16th- and 17th-century palaces and religious sites, like the ornate Compañía de Jesús Church.

Ecuador has a total number of 8-9 public holidays depending on the city.

Ecuador’s public holidays may not be plentiful, but they are focused on the country’s deep sense of national pride.

Alongside Christmas, Easter, and New Year’s Day, Ecuadorian public holidays celebrate national events such as the Battle of Pichincha around 24th of May, the Independence of Guayaquil on 9th of October, and the Independence of Cuenca around 3rd of November.

4. United Kingdom

The United Kingdom, made up of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, is an island nation in northwestern Europe. England – birthplace of Shakespeare and The Beatles – is home to the capital, London, a globally influential centre of finance and culture.

The number of public holidays celebrated in the United Kingdom include: 8 for England, Scotland and Wales, 10 for Northern Ireland.

The United Kingdom celebrates Christian holidays such as Easter and Christmas (as well as Boxing Day on 26 December), as well as New Year’s Day, two bank holidays in May, and one more in August.

If the Christmas holidays fall on a weekend, placeholder public holidays are held on the 27th and/or 28th of December as needed. Northern Ireland also celebrates St. Patrick’s Day on 17th of March and the Battle of the Boyne in mid-July.

5. Canada

Canada is a country in North America. Its ten provinces and three territories extend from the Atlantic Ocean to the Pacific Ocean and northward into the Arctic Ocean, covering over 9.98 million square kilometres, making it the world’s second-largest country by total area.

Depending on the province, Canada observes 8-12 public holidays.

There are only five nationwide statutory holidays in Canada: New Year’s Day, Good Friday, Canada Day (1st of July), Labour Day (the first Monday of September) and Christmas Day.

After this, each province nominates a certain number of holidays. Manitoba and Quebec have the fewest nominated days, with three public holidays each.

6. Brazil

Brazil, officially the Federative Republic of Brazil, is the largest country in both South America and Latin America. At 8.5 million square kilometers and with over 214 million people, Brazil is the world’s fifth-largest country by area and the seventh most populous.

Brazil observes a multitude of religious and ethnic holidays, but only has 9 public holidays.

These include the anniversary of the death of Tiradentes on 21st of April, Independence Day on 7th of September, and Republic Day on 15th of November.

Public holidays are also declared when there is a general election every two years.

7. Taiwan

Taiwan, officially the Republic of China, is a country in East Asia, at the junction of the East and South China Seas in the northwestern Pacific Ocean, with the People’s Republic of China to the northwest, Japan to the northeast, and the Philippines to the south.

Taiwan has a total of 9 public holidays.

Aside from New Year’s Day and Chinese New Year, many Taiwanese public holidays are specific only for this island nation. These include Founding Day of the Republic of China (also on 1st of January), Peace Memorial Day (28th of February), the Dragon Boat Festival (3rd of June) and National Day on 10th of October.

8. Belgium

Belgium, a country in Western Europe, is known for medieval towns, Renaissance architecture and as headquarters of the European Union and NATO. The country has distinctive regions including Dutch-speaking Flanders to the north, French-speaking Wallonia to the south and a German-speaking community to the east. The bilingual capital, Brussels, has ornate guildhalls at Grand-Place and elegant art-nouveau buildings.

Belgium celebrates plenty of special days, but only 10 are offered as public holidays with a statutory right to a day off work. These are heavily based around Christian festivals, but also include Labour Day on 1st of May, National Day on 21st of June, and Armistice Day on 11th of November.

9. Estonia

Estonia, a country in Northern Europe, borders the Baltic Sea and Gulf of Finland. Formerly part of the Soviet Union, it’s dotted with castles, churches and hilltop fortresses.

The capital, Tallinn, is known for its preserved Old Town, museums and the 314m-high Tallinn TV Tower, which has an observation deck

Estonia has a total number of 10 public holidays.

Estonia’s holiday calendar differentiates between public holidays that offer a day off and national holidays which are not eligible for a day off work.

National holidays are based around the major Christian festivals, but also include Independence Day on 24th of February, Victory Day on 23rd of June, Midsummer on 24th of June, and Independence Restoration Day on 20th of August.

10. Republic of Ireland

The Republic of Ireland occupies most of the island of Ireland, off the coast of England and Wales.

Its capital, Dublin, is the birthplace of writers like Oscar Wilde, and home of Guinness beer.

Republic of Ireland has 10 public holidays.

Ireland’s public holidays include New Year’s Day, Christmas and Easter Monday.

There are also several specific days that are celebrated in this country alone and they include St. Patrick’s Day on 17th of March (also Ireland’s National Day), the June Holiday (the first Monday of June), the August Holiday (the first Monday of August), and the October Holiday (the last Monday of October).

