Count me out of govs stealing council allocation, Okowa tells Buhari

By Alphonsus Agborh - Asaba
Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has told President Muhammadu Buhari to count him out among governors believed to be stealing funds meant for local government areas as he said the state government supports councils in the state with N300 million every month to enable them to pay salaries and stay afloat.

In his reaction in Asaba through his Chief Press Secretary, Olisa Ifeajika, Okowa, who is the vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said it was unfortunate for the president to have made such a blanket statement.

The president had claimed that governors were tampering with the monthly allocations to the local councils.

According to Mr Ifaejika, the governor’s commitment to local government councils is unequalled.

“He does this religiously. For a man who does that, how can he be among those stealing LG money? Our governor is not part of it. If a roll call is taken about the governors that fall in that bracket being referred to by the president, certainly Okowa will not be there.

“He will be among those whose names will be written in gold for being very fair and magnanimous for LG in Delta State.

“You are also aware how the state government gave N5 billion out of which N2.5 billion was grants for LG retirees. He makes sure that JAAC meets regularly to ensure that things don’t go wrong.”

