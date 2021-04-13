Councillors seal off suspended Surulere LG chairman’s office, appoint acting chairman

The Surulere Local Government Councillors have sealed off the office of the suspended council chairman, Mr. Tajudeen Ajide, over alleged misappropriation of funds and abuse of office.

The legislators also appointed the Vice-Chairman, Mr. Sulaimon Yussuf as the acting chairman to prevent a vacuum in the administration of local government affairs.

The councillors hinted, through a statement issued to newsmen on Tuesday, that they have also written to the Area C Police Command to intimate the command of their resolution.

The Legislative Arm stated that: “Further to our resolution which suspended the Executive Chairman, Mr. Tajudeen Ajide, the Vice-Chairman, Mr. Sulaimon Yussuf, should immediately take over the administration of the local government to prevent a vacuum in administration of the local government.”

Nigerian Tribune reports that the legislative arm of the local government passed a vote of no confidence that led to the suspension of Ajide last week Friday over alleged misappropriation of funds and abuse of office on several occasions.

They said that the collective decision was taken by all the nine lawmakers to enable them to conclude their investigations.

“We, hereby, pass a vote of no confidence followed by suspension on the Executive Chairman, Mr. Tajudeen Ajide for his refusal to provide needed documents/records to the house to enable council to carry out its oversight function.

“Our findings show that 95 percent of the contracts of the local government were executed by two contractors (Olupopson Construction Limited and Serial Touch Limited), while they later executed 90 percent of the council contracts.

“The Chairman also expended the sum of N60 million, which was not budgeted for in 2020, on the pretext of variation on the construction of Primary Health Centre at Akerele which is an impeachable offence.

“Bogus and overinflated contracts on the purchase of official vehicles for the legislative arm which will have a financial burden on the councillors when boarding. Appropriating funds for the purchase of two buses for the legislative arms without purchase among other atrocity.

“Given the foregoing, council resolved that since the chairman was invited on three occasions in 2021 and refused to honour all the invitations, Council, therefore, resolved that the Executive Chairman be suspended from office to enable the Legislative Council to conclude its investigation. Therefore, the Legislative Arm seeks the approval of the House of Assembly for the impeachment of the Local Government Chairman.”

The nine councillors that signed the letter are Messrs Akande Barakat, Adebisi David; Fasasi Ajenifuja, Phillips Emmanuel, Otinwa Eric, Ijitola Emmanuel, Kareem Abiodun, Ajala Yusuf and Kazeem Bello.

