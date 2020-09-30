Councillors sack chairman over alleged embezzlement of N177 million in Kano

Members of Kumbotso legislative local government council in Kano State has suspended the council’s chairman, Alhaji Kabiru Ado Panshekara for 14 months over alleged embezzlement of the council’s funds to the tune of N177million effective from 31st October, 2020.

This was just as a close associate of the suspended chairman, who preferred to be anonymous said, the chairman was not given a fair hearing before he was suspended, adding that he may go to court to challenge his alleged suspension.

However, the councillors passed a vote of confidence on the council’s vice chairman, Alh. Sagir AbdulKadir Panshekara to take over the leadership of the council pending the conclusion of the investigation against the embattled chairman.

The suspension letter, which was signed by the speaker of the council, Yusuf Ibrahim, reads “The action of the legislative arm of the council is sequel to the power vested on it as contained in part iv, item 14(1) of Kano State local government Law 2006,” recommended the removal or suspension of the chairman of the council.

According to the statement, “the chairman was accused of allegations of rampant financial misappropriation, which includes N90 million loading and uploading revenues generated by the council for two years, N54 million tenement rate in the last two years, N18 million released by the state government in 2018 and another N15 million donated to the council by the Alh. Alhassan Dantata for the development of the council between 2019 and 2020.”

The council members equally alleged that the chairman illegal disposed of landed property belonging to the local government including the GSM Panshekara, Yankuba village in Chiranchi ward and Masallacin Idi in Kureken Sani.

It would be recalled that the suspended chairman is presently facing corruption charges instituted by Kano anti-corruption agency on alleged diversion of food items meant for a palliative to less privileged during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, while speaking with the close associate to the suspended chairman, he disclosed that even if he was alleged to have committed the purported financial offence, he ought to have been given time to defend himself.

In his words, “For them to have taken a straight unilateral decision to suspend him, to me, it seems to be unconstitutional and he can drag the lawmakers to court to seek for justice.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES

At 60 Nigeria Must Fight For Independence, Says Bishop Badejo Of Oyo Catholic Diocese

As Nigeria celebrates its 60th Independence Anniversary, Most Reverend Emmanuel Adetoyese Badejo, the Bishop, Catholic Diocese of Oyo in his message on the occasion…Kano councillors sack chairman

Eight Injured, 20 Vehicles Destroyed As PDP, APC Supporters Clash Again In Ondo

No fewer than eight persons were seriously injured during a clash between the supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)…Kano councillors sack chairman Kano councillors sack chairman

Oba Of Benin Warns Wike, Others: We Don’t Want Godfathers For Our Gov

Benin monarch, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Square II, has called on the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, not to turn itself to another godfather to the reelected governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki…Kano councillors sack chairman

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE