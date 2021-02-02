Council to tackle skill gaps in construction industry – FG

The Federal Government said that the inaugurated Sector Skills Council on Construction (SSCC) has the core mandate of tackling the skills and productive needs of the industry.

According to the Director, Press and Public Relations Unit, Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, Mrs Boade Akinola, said the newly newly inaugurated SSCC would address the skills gap in the construction industry.

Quoting the Minister of State for Works and Housing, Mr Abubakar Aliyu, who performed the inauguration, he explained that the establishment of the council was a deliberate decision of the Federal Government to address the challenges of skills gap, skills supply, skills quality and skills demand of the building sector.

The minister spelt out the scope of the council’s mandate to include the establishment and maintenance of strategy for the coordination and incorporation of emerging trends in skills development, and development of competency standards and qualifications.

Others are to develop a sector skill development plan and maintenance of skill inventory, productivity improvement and consistency in reducing skills gaps and shortages;

“The council is also expected to inherit the National Occupational Standards in some critical trades, a labour market information system and a secretariat with modest personnel from the Council of Registered Builders of Nigeria (CORBON).”

Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Babangida Husseini, urged that members of the newly inaugurated council to justify the confidence reposed in them by their appointment.

According to Husseini, they should think out ways the sector could reduce the problem of youth unemployment while commending the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola and the Minister of State for various intervention programmes they had introduced towards the attainment of the ministry’s mandate.

Chairman, Inauguration Committee of the SSCC, Dr Samson Opaluwa, disclosed that the National Board for Technical Education would start implementing and regulating the National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF) in Nigeria in 2014.

Opaluwa revealed that in constituting the SSCC, deliberate efforts were made to ensure the representation of a broad spectrum of the stakeholders in the construction industry.

Chairman of the newly inaugurated Council, Gianfranco Albertazzi, who is also the joint Managing Director, Borini Prono & Co Nig. Ltd. pledged the council’s readiness to take up the task, pleading for support of stakeholders, comprising government and private sector, to achieve the council’s mandate.

Members of the SSCC are drawn from the Federation of the Construction Industry (FOCI), representatives of artisans, indigenous contractors, one from each geo-political zone and Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN).

Others are representatives of National Institute of Building (NIOB), representatives of training providers, one from each geo-political zone, facilities management consultants, builders’ structure consultants and service consultants, among others.

