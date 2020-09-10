Council, mgt must work together for varsities’ development —FUOYE pro-chancellor

FOLLOWING the recent crisis at the University of Lagos, the governing council of the Federal University of Oye-Ekiti has called for more robust relationship between council and the management for development of universities in the “.

The pro-chancellor and chairman of governing council of FUOYE, Dr Mohammed Yahuza, noted that for there to be any meaningful infrastructure and academic development in the nation’s tertiary education institutions, both the management and the governing council must be ready to collaborate.

The newly appointed pro-chancellor who stated this while inspecting some of the infrastructural facilities of the university in Oye and Ikole-Ekiti campuses said that the university would be given maximum support to become the best in Nigeria.

Yahuza said he was delighted with the rapid development of the institution and commended the vice chancellor, Professor Kayode Soremekun, for his hard work and commitment. He assured both the staff and the management of the institution of his commitment to work with them to take the university to an enviable height.

“I believe there is a need for the governing council and the management to work together for development of our universities in the country today. All these things you are seeing here today in this university are an indication of a cordial relationship between council and the management. This is very important.

“I am very optimistic that in the next three to four years when we will come back for inspection, we will be seeing a different university that can be compared with first generation and best university in Nigeria,” he noted.

The vice chancellor of the university, Professor Kayode Soremekun, expressed his delight with the commendations given to the university by the newly appointed pro-chancellor and chairman of the governing council.

He said, “I am very happy because my tenure is currently running out and for the pro-chancellor to have commended us on the level of infrastructure of the university proves that I have been able to make an impact in terms of my performance in the last four years plus that I have been in the university.”

