Council boss carpets Governor Lalong over LG autonomy

The embattled chairman of Langtang North local government area of Plateau State, Hon Joshua Ubandoma, has stated that the claim of financial autonomy for the 17 local government areas in the state by Governor Simon Lalong was a ruse, saying nothing of such exist in the state.

Speaking with newsmen in Jos over the weekend, Ubandoma said in spite of this claim, Local Government Chairmen still hold joint account meetings with the State Government under the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs where resources meant for the third tier are discussed and disbursed accordingly.

Recall that Ubandoma was forcefully removed from office before the end of his tenure but challenged his removal in court and got a judgement to his favour but was denied access to the secretariat.

He pointed out that despite the court judgement which was in his favour, Governor Lalong has refused to allow him to perform his constitutional duty as elected chairman of the council, adding the governor has continued to tolerate an impostor sacked by the court of competent jurisdiction.

He said, “They said there is the autonomy of local and I said there is no autonomy, that is why they will not allow me to go back to the office.

“Our local areas are not viable and things are not moving the way it is supposed to be. Why will you say there is autonomy while we still go for normal joint account meeting that is controlled by the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, where is the autonomy?” he queried.

He appreciated the role of the media throughout his trial since 2018 and said the media has played a critical role in deepening democracy in Nigeria.

Ubandoma urged the media to be firm, objective and fair in their reportage particularly now that the country is at the point of transition.