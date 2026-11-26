The Committed Soul Women Health Advocacy Initiative (COSWOHI) has presented research findings to the Oyo State House of Assembly, seeking stronger legislative and budgetary support for post-abortion care (PAC) and evidence-based sexual and reproductive health reforms.

Presenting the findings on behalf of the Executive Director, Mrs Emmanuella Nwabrije-Adeleke, Hannah Omokhaye disclosed that a study involving 762 female sex workers and non-binary women in selected local government areas of Oyo State identified significant barriers to accessing PAC.

The study found that 85 per cent of respondents considered PAC services too expensive, while 47.4 per cent had never heard of them. Also, 60 per cent of those who accessed the services described their experiences as poor, citing stigma and discrimination by healthcare workers.

The research documented complications, including prolonged bleeding, retained products of conception and uterine injuries.

Omokhaye further disclosed that two healthcare facilities engaged by COSWOHI recorded 27 post-abortion-related cases between July and September, with Great Grace Hospital, Ibadan, accounting for 13.

She identified service gaps, including inadequate medicines and equipment, limited staff capacity, poor documentation and weak referral systems.

She said COSWOHI had responded through training for healthcare workers, religious leaders and peer educators, distribution of PAC registers and referral support for women experiencing complications.

The organisation called for a dedicated PAC budget line, improved services at primary healthcare centres, stronger legislative oversight, community participation in policymaking and measures to reduce financial and information barriers.

It also urged that its recommendations be incorporated into the review of the Safe Termination of Pregnancy (STOP) guideline and broader reproductive health initiatives.

Speaking on behalf of the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin, the Assembly’s Clerk, Mrs Taiwo Adenike Muraina-Akinola, described post-abortion care as life-saving healthcare, stressing that timely medical attention and humane treatment could make the difference between life and death.

She highlighted existing state legislation, including the Violence Against Women Law, 2016, and the Family Planning and Reproductive Health and Maternity Service Law, 2019.

Muraina-Akinola also disclosed that the Assembly held a public hearing in July 2026 on the Oyo State Unplanned Pregnancy and Unsafe Abortion (Prevention and Regulation) Bill, 2025, which provides for post-abortion care and reproductive health education.

She said the bill was undergoing further legislative scrutiny before passage into law and urged stakeholders to provide practical, evidence-based recommendations.

The Director of Legislative Matters, Mr Isiaka Adetunji, expressed the Assembly’s readiness to collaborate with civil society organisations to improve access to reproductive healthcare, particularly for vulnerable populations.

He identified the ongoing consideration of the 2027 state budget as an opportunity for intervention, noting that, although there was no dedicated PAC budget line, existing health expenditure codes under the International Public Sector Accounting Standards (IPSAS) could accommodate related interventions.

Similarly, the Director of Legal Services, Barrister Oyewole Abdul-Azeez, urged COSWOHI to engage the executive arm of government and professional bodies, including the Nigerian Bar Association, to strengthen the implementation of PAC policies.

He stressed that policy formulation must be matched with effective implementation, noting the executive’s role in budget execution and programme prioritisation.

Abdul-Azeez also called for broader advocacy on abortion prevention, sexual violence and the underlying factors contributing to unintended pregnancies and unsafe abortions, alongside improved access to reproductive healthcare and justice.