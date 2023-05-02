Private school owners in the country have cried out to both federal and state governments over the increasing cost of running schools, describing the situation as killing.

National President of the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools(NAPPS), Yomi Otubela, gave this remark, on Monday, in his message to commemorate this year’s Workers’ Day.

He said apart from the high cost of living, which owners of private schools and workers contend with just like every other Nigerian across sectors, private school are still battling with multiple taxations and levies imposed by the government.

He added that another problem facing them is the high cost of borrowing from banks, saying many of them could not access loans due to high-interest rates and this is greatly affecting their operations.

While asking governments to see private schools as partners rather than as business ventures to collect taxes from, Otubela said governments should also consider giving them special grants from their annual budgets to serve as palliative to run their schools.

He equally urged the government to improve the security situation in the country including around schools while on their part, would not relax in ensuring their schools are safe and also improve the conditions of service of their workers.

He said it is only when workers are happy that they would be able to add meaningful values to teaching and learning in schools.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE