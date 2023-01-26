COSEYL threatens to shut down CBN over extension of deadline for old naira notes

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), the apex socio-political youth group in the South East geopolitical zone has threatened to shut down the headquarters of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) with a protest if the deadline for old naira notes is not extended.

The group said that they will mobilize Nigerians from the 36 states and Abuja for a protest at the CBN headquarters, adding that they will not stop until their demands are met.

In a statement issued Thursday in Owerri by the President-General of COSEYL, Hon. Goodluck Ibem. He described the 31st January deadline when there are no new naira notes in circulation as wickedness and a well-calculated plot by APC to weaponise poverty as many Nigerians will be poorer.

He said that the new naira note introduced by the CBN is a well-calculated plot to scam and defraud Nigerians of their hard-earned money.

He said: “The ATMs nationwide and banks don’t have the new notes introduced and the CBN is saying 31 January is the deadline for the old notes to seize being a legal tender in Nigeria”.

The PG said that it is very disappointing to note that over 80% of the Nigerian population has not seen the new currency or denomination of the new naira notes and about 50% of the Nigerian population in the rural areas has not heard about the new naira notes.

According to him some of them in the rural areas who are told about the new naira notes just dismissed it by a wave of the hand saying how can you use what you have not seen before or heard about before.

He said: “about 90% of the Nigerian commercial banks don’t have the new naira notes in their Banks. The banks’ ATMs don’t have any money at all in them because of the new directive by the CBN that only new naira notes will be in the ATM machines. So because of the non-availability of the new naira note in their Banks, the ATM machines have been empty for the past one week”.

He observed with dismayed that businessmen and women have been finding it very difficult to do business or buy basic necessities they need for their day-to-day activities.

He noted that the banks will not put N100 or N50 in their ATM machines, adding that these denominations have been relegated to the background by banks as they no longer put such denominations of naira notes in their ATM machines which has made things very difficult for Nigerians.





Describing the whole exercise to stop the usage of old naira notes when there are no new notes in circulation as a well-calculated attempt to impoverish Nigerians so that they will be gullible, poor and hungry during the 2023 general elections, Ibem said that it will make them easily bribed by the APC to vote for their party.

He said that the 31 January 2023 deadline by the CBN for the old notes to seize being a legal tender is an easy way to weaponise poverty and force APC down the throat of Nigerians.

The youth body called on CBN Governor Mr Godwin Emefiele to visit his own village and visit 50 households and he will be shocked to discover that the people have not seen the new notes since it was introduced by CBN.

